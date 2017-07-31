SNL’s Michael Che: Trump Like America’s ‘Drunk Dad’ — ‘I Wouldn’t Let Him Watch My Kids’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Michael Che, a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and co-host of the show’s “Weekend Update,” said President Donald Trump was like a “drunk dad” and he would not let him watch his children.

Che said, “I do like Donald Trump. I just wish he wasn’t our president.”

He explained, “If he was the president of anywhere else, I would be like, this guy Donald Trump is hilarious. I hope he never dies. But he’s ours, so it’s like eh it’s not that funny. Everybody likes drunk dad but not when he’s your drunk dad.”

Discussing President Trump’s television show “The Apprentice,” Che continued, “I love it. It was a fun show. Like I said, he’s a fun show guy. I’ll watch his show. But that’s it.”

He added, “I wouldn’t let him watch my kids.”

