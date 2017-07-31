SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump: ‘We’ll Handle North Korea’

by Jeff Poor31 Jul 20170

Monday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump reacted to the latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea days earlier.

Trump told reporters that the United States would “handle” North Korea.

“We’ll handle North Korea,” Trump said to reporters. “We’ll be able to handle North Korea. It will be handled. We handle everything.”

