Dem Sen Booker Introduces Bill to Legalize Marijuana Nationwide

Tuesday in a Facebook video Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced the Marijuana Justice Act, that would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act which would make it legal at the federal level.

The bill also “retroactively expunges” the criminal records of people convicted federally for marijuana use and possession.

Booker said, “When you see these marijuana arrests happening so much in our country, targeting certain communities — poor communities, minority communities — targeting people with an illness, targeting dispositionally our veterans, you see the injustice of it all.”

