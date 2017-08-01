Dem Sen Murphy: Both Parties ‘Greatly Worried’ That Trump Is ‘Compromised’ on Russia

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that members of both parties fear that President Trump is compromised when it comes to Russia.

Murphy said that he takes the White House at its word that it hasn’t signed the Russia sanctions bill passed by Congress because it is engaging in a legal review process and expects the president to keep his word and ultimately sign the bill.

He added of the sanctions bill, “It is not often that Congress takes away, from the president, discretionary powers on foreign policy, but both Republicans and Democrats are greatly worried that this president is compromised, when it comes to his relationship with Russia, whether it be because of revelations that will come out about the extent of his campaign’s contacts with Russia or perhaps financial interests that he is trying to hide.”

Murphy also stated that Trump is right that it would be better if the US had a “more functional relationship with Russia.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer then asked Murphy if he believed the president is compromised on Russia. Murphy responded, “All of the information I have seen so far suggests that we haven’t seen the full story yet of what the Trump administration’s and the Trump campaign’s relationship was with Russia. I hope…that we do not receive word that the Trump campaign was actively coordinating to undermine the American election with the Russian government. Unfortunately, as each day goes by, the evidence gets closer to that reality.”

