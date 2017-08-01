GOP Sen Graham: Trump ‘Told Me’ We Will Go to War With North Korea If Missile Testing Continues

Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) said President Donald Trump told him if North Korea continues its intercontinental ballistic missiles tests there will be a war ” to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself.”

Graham said, “President Trump has said I will not allow them to get an ICBM with a nuclear weapon on top to hit America. They are headed that way. The only way they are going to change is if they believe there is a credible threat of military force on the table.”

He continued, “There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself. He is not going to allow, President Trump, the ability of this madman to have a missile to hit America. If there’s going to be a war to stop him, it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here. And he has told me that to my face. And that may be provocative, but not really. When you’re president of the United States, where does your allegiance lie? To the people of the United States. This man Kim Jong Un is threatening America with a nuclear-tipped missile.”

He added, ‘”I’m saying it’s inevitable unless North Korea changes because you’re making our president pick between regional stability and homeland security. He’s having to make a choice that no president wants to make. They kicked the can down the road for 20 years; there’s no place else to kick it. There will be a war with North Korea over there missile program if they continue to try and hit America with an ICBM. He has told me that. I believe him. If I were China, I would believe him, too, and do something about it.”

