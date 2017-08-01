SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ray Lewis to Kaepernick: Keep Your Activism Private, Let Your Play Do the Talking

by Trent Baker1 Aug 20170

Former Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Ray Lewis had a message Tuesday for free agent Colin Kaepernick.

After praising the quarterback, Lewis advised him to keep his off the field life private and to let his play “speak for itself.”

“If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself,” said Lewis in a Twitter video. “And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know because they [are] gonna judge you anyway. No matter what you do. No matter if it’s good or bad.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

