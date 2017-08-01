Skip Bayless: Most White People ‘Deep Down’ Know Kaepernick’s Protest Is ‘Right’

"Most white people deep down know [Kap] is right…They know Colin Kaepernick stood for something he should have stood for." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/6DoQXRIATA

Tuesday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host Skip Bayless argued that most white people know “deep down” that quarterback Colin Kaepernick was right to protest police brutality during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season.

“[M]ost white people deep down they know [Kaepernick] is right,” Bayless told co-host Shannon Sharpe. “They know Colin Kaepernick stood for something he should have stood for. And that he had national impact that needed to be had at that moment. He created dialogue. He opened eyes and ears to a growing conflict between white policemen and unarmed black men and women that needed to be addressed.”

“I believe it had positive impact,” he added.

