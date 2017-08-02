McCain: Arizona Was About to Get ‘Screwed’ by GOP Health Care Bill

Wednesday on “The Mike Broomhead Show,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he voted against the Republican’s “skinny” Obamacare repeal bill last week because people in his home state would “get screwed.”

McCain said, “I wanted us to have a full fledged debate, amendments, go through committees. I’m happy to tell you that both Lamar Alexander the chairman of the HELP committee — health education labor — and Patty Murray have announced that they are going to hold hearings. That is the way we should operate. If I got an idea for an amendment — I had three amendments that the governor of Arizona gave me and said ‘I want those in the bill if I can support this bill.’ Because Arizona was about to get screwed, if I may, under this plan, and so I had proposed those three amendments. I was ready when we were on the floor to propose them, have a vote, have a debate. Unfortunately, they wanted to hand it over to a House and Senate quote ‘conference’ which was a handful of senators and House members.”

“I wanted to go back to the regular order,” he added. “That is what the senate is supposed to be. They were short circuiting that with a— as I mentioned to you a skinny bill.”

(h/t The Hill)

