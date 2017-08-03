Group of Bikers Escort Bullied Sixth Grader to First Day of School

After contemplating suicide over being bullied in middle school, an Indiana sixth grader got the ride of his life for the first day of the new school year, says a WANE report.

Tuesday, more than 50 bikers escorted Phil Mick to his first day at a new school.

Phil told WANE that he has been bullied the last two years because of his weight.

“People would kick me and call me names,” he said. ”I really don’t tell people.”

After keeping it a secret from his family, Phil finally told his mother, Tammy, who said the boy had contemplated suicide as a result of the bullying.

Tammy suspected her son was being bullied after he came home one day with bumps and bruises.

After Phil told his mother what was happening, she turned to Brent Warfield of KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service for help.

Warfield and a group of his biker friends work to raise awareness about bullying and teen suicide.

A group of more than 50 bikers met Phil and his parents for breakfast before heading to DeKalb Middle School Tuesday morning. The group said a prayer for Phil before escorting him to the school.

Tammy said Phil now comes home from school smiling — a change from the years past.

“Phil comes home every day smiling and he did not do that last year,” Tammy told WANE.

