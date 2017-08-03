West Virginia Governor: I’m Switching Parties Because ‘I Can’t Help You Anymore’ as a Democrat

During a speech at President Trump’s rally in West Virginia on Thursday, the state’s Governor, Jim Justice announced he is changing his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Justice said, “[I]n the last session, I would tell you that there was some greatness passed, with our roads and so on, but there was way too much pain. Now listen to me and listen really good, we hurt a lot of people. We hurt our vets and our teachers and our disabled and our weak and we walked away from the old. Now I can promise you just this, I came to only get something done. Let me just say this to you as bluntly as I can say it, West Virginia, at the altar, when we had it done, like it or not like it, but the Democrats walked away from me. Now, today I will tell you, with lots of prayers and lots of thinking, today I’ll tell you as West Virginians, I can’t help you anymore being a Democrat governor. So tomorrow, I will be changing my registration to Republican.”

He added, “Now let me go one step further and say just this, what in the world is wrong us as peoples? Have we not heard enough about the Russians? I mean, to our God in heaven above think about it, the stock market’s at 22,000. And this country has hope. And we’re on our way.”

Justice also stated, “[H]e [Trump] has made us, as common, everyday Americans, feel good and be proud of who we are.”

