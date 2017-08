AG Jeff Sessions: "We are taking a stand. This culture of leaking must stop." https://t.co/PQ4aaPHBTJ pic.twitter.com/6RjlobGWk4

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for an end Friday to the “culture of leaking” in government agencies.

“These leaks hurt our government,” Sessions said in a press conference.

Sessions stressed that each member of Congress and intelligence agencies need to do better to prevent leaks.

He added, “This culture of leaking must stop.”

