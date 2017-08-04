Watch: Group of Teens Brutally Attacks Another Group at a Massachusetts Dock

Please RT & help identify these scumbags who viciously beat kids in Quincy, MA. pic.twitter.com/aj0ImTH7cF

Police in Massachusetts seek help for more information after video surfaced of a group of teenagers approaching another group and proceeding to viciously attack them — seemingly for no reason.

Cellphone footage shows black teenagers approach a group of white teenagers on a dock at Marina Bay and begin to punch and kick members of the group.

Per Daily Mail (U.K.), the attackers also spit on the victims.

The victims all escaped their attackers, who fled the scene before police arrived.

