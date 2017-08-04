SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Group of Teens Brutally Attacks Another Group at a Massachusetts Dock

by Breitbart TV4 Aug 20170

Police in Massachusetts seek help for more information after video surfaced of a group of teenagers approaching another group and proceeding to viciously attack them — seemingly for no reason.

Cellphone footage shows black teenagers approach a group of white teenagers on a dock at Marina Bay and begin to punch and kick members of the group.

Per Daily Mail (U.K.), the attackers also spit on the victims.

The victims all escaped their attackers, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x