Watch: Maher Jabs Gore About Losing FL, Gore Replies ‘I Think I Carried Florida’

by Ian Hanchett4 Aug 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host and comedian Bill Maher teased former Vice President Al Gore about losing Florida in the 2000 election, to which Gore replied that he thinks he carried Florida.

Maher said, “[W]hen the sea levels rise, obviously, we could lose Venice. We could lose Florida. And who would know better about losing Florida.”

Gore smiled and laughed before saying, “Actually, I think I carried Florida.” Gore then smiled. After Maher applauded and smiled in response to Gore’s remark, Gore laughed.

Gore smiled before adding that whether or not he won Florida was another issue that he wouldn’t delve into.

