Waters: ‘When We Finish With Trump, We Have to Go and Get’ Pence

On Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that after President Donald Trump is impeached, Vice President Mike Pence won’t be a better president than Trump and should be impeached as well.

One of the show’s hosts, Joy Behar asked, “Do you think Pence will be better than Trump if he were impeached? ”

Waters answered, “No. And when we finish with Trump, we have to go and get Putin. He’s next.”

Behar then asked Waters if she meant Putin or Pence, and Waters clarified that she meant Pence.

