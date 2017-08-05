SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

MSNBC Guest: Trump’s Immigration Proposal Is Affirmative Action That Gives Preference to English Speakers

by Trent Baker5 Aug 20170

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” legal analyst Dr. Christopher Metzler weighed in on President Donald Trump’s immigration reform proposal.

According to Metzler, the proposal is Affirmative Action that gives preference to people who speak English.

“[H]ere is the issue: based on what the proposal is for this new immigration status, that is, in fact, Affirmative Action. You are giving preference to people based on being able to speak English,” Metzler told host Joy Reid.

