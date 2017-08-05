Gorka: ‘We Are Hitting Hard on North Korea’

Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump Dr. Sebastian Gorka said in a Saturday interview that the president is “going to do whatever it takes to protect this nation” from the likes of North Korea.

Gorka noted on Fox News Channel’s “Justice” that North Korea was “difficult” to get human intelligence out of, but said the Trump administration is being proactive in regards to the country’s safety.

“[W]e are hitting hard on North Korea,” he told host Jeanine Pirro.

