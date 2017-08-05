Judge Jeanine: Meeting Between Loretta Lynch, Bill Clinton Proves U.S. No Longer True to Declaration of Independence

During her Saturday “Opening Statement” segment on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro declared that the United States of America was “no longer true to its Declaration of Independence” because of the cover-up that has followed since the private meeting between Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton during the FBI’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton and her handling of highly classified information.

“Folks, this was a cover-up of an illegal meeting, collusion, between Bill Clinton and the attorney general after which the FBI interrogated Hillary then exonerated her after which Hillary brazenly proclaimed, if she won, she would hire Loretta Lynch as her attorney general,” said Pirro. “So while this country is now virtually paralyzed with fake news stories of collusion, I ask you, what evidence, give me one piece of evidence, one iota of something that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with the Kremlin. … You haven’t heard one piece of evidence for 8 months, 24/7 collusion between Donald Trump and Russians.”

