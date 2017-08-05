MSNBC’s Kumar: Trump, Sessions Working to ‘Disenfranchise’ People of Color With ‘Elitist’ Immigration Policy

Saturday, MSNBC contributor and Voto Latino CEO Maria Teresa Kumar suggested President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are trying to “disenfranchise” people of color with the “anti-American” and “elitist” immigration reform proposal.

“Everything that Donald Trump is doing with the help of Jeff Sessions is basically trying to disenfranchise people of color in communities quickly, to dismantle the systems we that put in place,” Kumar argued.

“This immigration policy is completely anti-American. It’s elitist,” she added. “It’s basically saying, the American people, we’re no longer asking for the best, the brightest, the people that come here with five bucks… we want the rich people.”

