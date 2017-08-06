CA Gov Brown: Voters ‘Definitely’ Swinging Back ‘Toward a Non-Republican Kind of Future’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) said voters were “definitely already swinging back toward a non-Republican kind of future.”

advertisement

Brown said the Democrats had lost recently for a “Number of factors. Certainly, the Republicans had something to do with it. The barrage, the relentless drum beat of opposition that has been well-financed by the Koch brothers, by Republican activists, that’s been relentless. I think the Affordable Care Act was stigmatized. It was very large; it was very new, that became a big problem.”

“And I also think just the historic turn when Lyndon Johnson won overwhelmingly to Goldwater people were writing, and I read it at the time, that the Republican Party was gone,” he continued. “And then it comes back, and the Democratic Party comes back. So the nature of our business is that swing of the pendulum, and it’s definitely already swinging back toward a non-Republican kind of future.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN