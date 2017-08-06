Conway: Those Pushing ‘Phony, Fabricated Russia Investigation’ Are ‘Cheating’ Trump Voters

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling during the 2016 election was “cheating” the voters, adding that they wanted “a new and different direction.”

advertisement

Conway said, “Well, why are we engaging in hypotheticals. The entire Russia investigation is a hypothetical. The president has called it a fiction, a total fabrication to excuse the colossal and unexpected, unwanted defeat of Hillary Clinton in last year’s election. People just can’t get over that election, George. It’s corrosive to our body politic. The president is going to continue to talk about America, and I suppose others, sadly, will continue to talk about Russia.”

She added, “And let me just say something else about Russia, the president took on a new tact in West Virginia speaking about this the other night, he told the people there and around the country that those who are pushing this phony, fabricated Russia investigation are cheating you, the voters, out of what you clearly said you want. You want a new and different direction. You don’t want the same failed policies. You want free markets, you want democracy, you want national security, American exceptionalism, prosperity at home. He’s making good on those promises. Look at the stock market, look at the jobs numbers, look at the growth, look at the regulatory rollback on things that were hurting taxpayers and property owners and job creators and look at what he has promised those people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN