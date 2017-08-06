SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Sen Flake: Chants to Lock Hillary Up ‘Inappropriate’

by Pam Key6 Aug 20170

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said the “lock her up” chants, referring to Hillary Clinton, at Donald Trump campaign rallies were “inappropriate.”

Flake said, “During rallies when the chants, ‘lock her up,’ you know, we shouldn’t be the party for jailing your political opponents. And anybody at that rally, anybody at those rallies, ought to stand up and say, ‘That’s inappropriate. We shouldn’t be doing that.'”

He added, “And I wish we as a party and elected officials would do more of that. Or in particularly ugly conspiracy theories come out or simply fake news, stuff that is just demonstrably false, we ought to stand up and say, ‘Hey, that’s just not right.'”

