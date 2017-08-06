SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Sen Flake: I’ll ‘Stand Up Against’ Trump’s Immigration Legislation

by Pam Key6 Aug 20170

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he would “stand up” against the immigration bill endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Flake said, “The immigration proposal that was put forward last week. I think it’s fine to move to a points system, we did that in the bipartisan bill in the Senate, but you can’t cut immigration, legal immigration in half. And so I’ll stand up against that. And the behavior in the White House as well. I mean, referring to our colleagues across the aisle as losers or clowns is just not the direction to go if we are going to solve the problems in a conservative way that we need to. So I’ll stand up every time to the president when he’s doing things that I don’t think he should be doing.”

