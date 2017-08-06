GOP Senator Thom Tillis to Laura Ingraham: ‘Study Up on Civics 101’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) responded to conservative talker a tweet from Laura Ingraham questioning whether or not the North Carolina Republican was aware there were three branches of government.

Another Republican senator who doesn't understand that there are three branches of gov't. @ThomTillis pic.twitter.com/dWGsL3o1XR — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 6, 2017

Tillis replied by suggesting it was Ingraham that was the one that needed to brush up on civics.

“Well, the response is the irony in the statement,” Tillis said. “I’m in the — I work in Congress. I’m a member of the Senate. My job is to assert the authority of the Congress as a coequal branch. So for that particular person, they may want to go back and study up on civics 101.”

