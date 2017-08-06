Kudlow: ‘Trump Factor’ Is Powering Strong Economic Gains

Sunday on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” CNBC regular and economist Larry Kudlow credited President Donald Trump for the recent stock market gains and economic growth.

“[T]he profit reports continue to exceed expectations and that’s been true for the last couple of quarters,” Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis. “I think that’s the backbone of the stock market rally.”

“I would add global economic growth is picking up … I do think there’s a Trump factor here. Among other things, Trump has made good on his promise to roll back hundreds of regulations: energy, finance, labor laws, you name it. He’s put it into place. That is a huge cost savings for businesses, particularly the smaller businesses. And I think that has instilled a lot of confidence. This is a pretty confident market. I wouldn’t mess with it right now. It looks awfully good,” he added.

