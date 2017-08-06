Maxine Waters: People Are Leaking Because Trump ‘Cannot Be Trusted’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said people were leaking on President Donald Trump “because he defined himself as someone that cannot be trusted.”

advertisement

Waters said, “The president gave classified information to Russians in the White House. Our ally, Israel, was very upset with us. So start with him, number one. Number two, if people around you are leaking in the way they’re doing, they’re trying to tell us something.”

She continued, “Of course we don’t want classified information leaked out, and I don’t think they would do that with a credible president. They’re doing that to this president because he defined himself as someone that cannot be trusted, someone that will get this country in trouble. And so I welcome the leaks. I welcome the information. That keeps us focused on him and talking about what is wrong with him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN