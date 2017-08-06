Rod Rosenstein: Impaneling Grand Jury ‘Doesn’t Say Anything About the Likelihood of Indictments’

On this weekend’s broadcast on “Fox News Sunday,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said special counsel Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury does not say anything about the possibility of indictments in the investigation into Russia’s meddling during the 2016 election.

Rosenstein said, “In general, Chris, it doesn’t say anything about the likelihood of indictments because we conduct investigations and we make a determination at some point in the course of the investigation about whether charges are appropriate.”

He added,”Many of our investigations involve the use of a grand jury. It’s an appropriate way to gather documents, sometimes you bring witnesses in to make sure that you get their full testimony. It’s just a tool that we use like any other tool in the course of our investigations.”

