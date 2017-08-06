Rosenstein: Lawmakers and White House Officials Could Be Prosecuted for Leaking Classified Info

On this weekend’s broadcast on “Fox News Sunday,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said White House officials and members of Congress could be prosecuted for leaking classified information.

Partial transcript as follows:

WALLACE: Some of the people who engaged in leaks, I don’t have to tell you, are not the so-called members of the deep state faceless bureaucrats inside intelligence agencies. They are White House officials. They are members of Congress. If you find any of them have committed these leaks, have disclosed classified information, will you prosecute?

ROSENSTEIN: Chris, what we need to look at in every leak referral we get, we look at the fact and circumstances — what was the potential harm caused by the leak, what were the circumstances? That’s more important to us than who it is, who is the leaker. So, if we identify somebody, no matter what their position is, if they violated the law, in that case, warrants prosecution, will prosecute it.

WALLACE: Including White House officials and members of Congress?

ROSENSTEIN: Including anybody who breaks the law.