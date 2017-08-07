Feinstein: Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ Tweets Causing a ‘New Period of Rampant Instability’

Friday on Northern California’s KQED, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump’s Twitter use was “bizarre” and causing a “new period of rampant instability.”

Feinstein said, “I think it makes every situation even worse. That is American policy coming out in ten or twelve tweets a day. I mean to me that’s bizarre. And what it does over in the Senate —at least for this senator—is makes me feel that we are in a new period of rampant instability, because you can’t count on something lasting and every day there is something that is new.”

“First, transgender service members out,” she continued. “Now we are going to go and see if whites are getting discriminated against in getting into college. Every day it changes. That is highly problematic.”

