FS1’s Sharpe: Dolphins Signing Cutler Over Kaepernick ‘Embarrassing,’ a ‘Bad Move’

Monday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe reacted to free agent quarterback Jay Cutler reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Adam Gase in Miami to replace injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

“It’s a bad move,” said Sharpe. “It’s embarrassing, quite frankly.”

Sharpe added that ever since Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and he has been looking for a job, the hesitancy to sign him has been more about something other than his ability to play.

“[I]n 11 years, Jay Cutler has only directed one top 15 scoring offense in 11 years. … But now he’s the answer, a guy that’s not a leader, a guy that’s injury prone, a guy that’s turnover prone and he’s a better fit than Colin Kaepernick — not because of ability but you know what it’s because. Skip, this is embarrassing,” he told co-host Skip Bayless.

