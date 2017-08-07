Johnny Manziel: Kaepernick ‘Good Enough’ to Be in the NFL

While speaking with Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica over the weekend, Johnny Manziel said he believed fellow free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still good enough to be in the NFL.

advertisement

“Even if he’s not gonna start, he’s good enough to be on a roster for sure,” the former first round pick said of Kaepernick.

He added, “I think once all the other stuff quiets down a little bit, he’ll be OK.”

(h/t TMZ Sports)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent