Stephen A Smith: There’s Going to Be an ‘Uproar,’ ‘Uprising’ Causing the NFL to Feel ‘Compelled’ to Make Kaepernick Have a Job

by Trent Baker7 Aug 20170

In a Monday appearance on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the chance quarterback Colin Kaepernick has to play in the NFL this year, saying he believes there will be an “uproar” or an “uprising” that will make the NFL feel “compelled” to make sure Kaepernick has a job in the league.

“I will say to you, I believe there’s going to be an uproar, an uprising to some degree, and I think the NFL is going to feel compelled to make sure this man has a job,” Smith said of Kaepernick.

“[Y]ou’re going to see an uproar and potentially an uprising,” he continued. “That’s not something that the NFL is going to want. That’s not going to be good for business. And I think ultimately, somebody’s going to capitulate. It’s going to be similar to what happened with Michael Sam, as far as I’m concerned.”

