Watch: Vince Wilfork Retires From Football in a BBQ Ad

Well y’all – it’s been a great run, but the time has come. @Kingsford #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/DXfDzholBi

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is leaving the NFL in style.

Monday, the 35-year-old posted an ad on Twitter featuring himself in overalls, smoking a cigar and grilling ribs for Kingsford.

“No more cleats. I’m moving on to smoke meats, fellas. Peace out. I’m outta here. Later,” Wilfork says in the video.

Wilfork spent 11 years with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls. He was named to five Pro Bowls over the course of his 13-year career.

