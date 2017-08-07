Waters on Trump Impeachment: ‘I Give It to About December’

During an interview on New York’s Power 105.1 FM’s “Breakfast Club,” Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that President Trump’s behavior during the campaign is part of the reason she started calling for his impeachment and said that she believes Trump will be impeached by December.

Waters said that she saw Trump was a “deplorable human being” early in the campaign and didn’t have any “good” values. She continued that right after Trump got elected, she started talking about impeaching him because “not only the way that he conducted himself during the campaign, but we learned a lot about his allies and his associates who had ties to Russia and to the Ukraine and to oil. And so, I knew that this was someone who had been involved with collusion with the Russians in undermining our democracy.”

She added, “I believe it is possible to impeach him. How long is it going to take? I don’t know, but I give it to about December. … Our new Special Counsel, Mr. Mueller, has empaneled a grand jury, as you know, as of yesterday. And they will be involved with investigations and they can do indictments also. So, little by little, drip by drip, it’s happening.”

Waters then stated that “we’ll get” Vice President Mike Pence next if he becomes president.

