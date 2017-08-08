CNN’s Tapper: Trump ‘Doesn’t Have a Credibility Gap, He Has a Credibility Chasm’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper declared President Donald Trump didn’t have “a credibility gap,” but instead a “credibility chasm.”

Tapper said, “So we have here a president who constantly rails against anonymous sources and has called for a new Justice Department campaign against leaks, and he is now sharing a story that relies both on anonymous sources and leaks. Now, the president has the power to declassify materials and perhaps this was all planned and part of a strategy to send a message to North Korea; Ambassador Haley didn’t seem to think so, either way, this could feed into the impression of hypocrisy that is eroding trust in this president.”

He continued, “The new Quinnipiac poll shows 60 percent of the American people say Trump believes he’s above the law. In CNN’s new poll 36 percent of the public think he’s honest and trustworthy, 60 percent do not. Twenty-four percent of the public trust most of what they hear from the White House, according to the CNN poll 73 percent do not. This president doesn’t have a credibility gap; he has a credibility chasm. And as this international security threat looms that is quite a dangerous thing for a U.S. President to have. ”

