Cruz 2016 Campaign Spox Rick Tyler on Trump Polling: ‘I’d Have Him on 24-hour Suicide Watch’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” MSNBC contributor Rick Tyler, the spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) 2016 presidential campaign, reflected on a CNN poll showing President Donald Trump approval numbers falling and his disapproval numbers rising.

Tyler told host Joe Scarborough if this were a campaign and Trump were his candidate, he would have Trump on “24-hour suicide watch.”

“Joe, if I were a political consultant looking at a candidate who had these kind of numbers, I’d have him on 24-hour suicide watch,” Tyler said. “These numbers are not good. They don’t look recoverable. The administration and the vice president can complain about The New York Times story but we wouldn’t have this story if the president’s polls numbers were in the mid-50s, high- 50s or low-60s.”

