Dick Vitale: Kaepernick Situation ‘Being Blackballed at Its Best’

ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale defended free agent Colin Kaepernick Tuesday in an Instagram video.

Vitale, a long-time college basketball announcer at the network, said Kaepernick was being “blackballed” because of his national anthem protest, adding that the fact he is without a job at this point was “nothing but scandalous.”

“It’s unbelievable,” said Vitale. “That is being blackballed at its best.”

He added, “Look I didn’t believe, and I didn’t really agree with the fact that he didn’t stand for the national anthem. But that it is his right. That’s the First Amendment. That’s what our nation is made of. You can’t hold that against him in terms of a job. He belongs in the NFL as a quarterback or as a backup quarterback. Anything less than that, to me, is nothing but scandalous.”

