ESPN’s Le Batard on Kaepernick: ‘We Are at the Tipping Point’ of ‘Nonsense’

Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” ESPN Radio host Dan Le Batard argued that the next quarterback to be signed out of free agency will prove what is really going on with the NFL and Colin Kaepernick.

advertisement

Le Batard admitted that there is an argument to be made about the Miami Dolphins choosing Jay Cutler over Kaepernick, but said we are now “at the tipping point” because the remaining unemployed quarterbacks are not in the same tier as Kaepernick.

“There is no excuse out there now,” Le Batard stated. “Jay Cutler, we can make the argument for Jay Cutler. The next quarterback that goes down — that’s why it would be funny if Jay Cutler like did an Andrew Bogut and got hurt today at his first practice and the Dolphins had to make this decision again because once you get into the sequence of are we going to go Christian Ponder, are we going to go Kyle Orton, are we going to go Tim Tebow, then we can all agree, come on this is nonsense.”

“We are at the tipping point. The next quarterback that goes down, if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t get the job you would be like what is going on here?” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent