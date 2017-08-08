McConnell Criticizes Trump’s ‘Excessive Expectations’ on Legislative Timelines

Monday at a Rotary Club in Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said President Donald Trump’s political inexperience meant he has “excessive expectations” for the length of the legislative process.

McConnell said, “I won’t ask for a show of hands, but I know everybody is saying we have been there and haven’t done anything which I find extremely irritating and I’m going to tell you why. The Congress goes on for two years. And part of the reason, I think that the storyline is that we haven’t done much is because, in part, the president and others have set these early timelines about things need to be done by a certain point.”

He continued, “Now our new president has, of course, has not been in this line of work before. And I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process. And so, part of the reason I think people feel like we’re underperforming is because too many kinds of artificial deadlines unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating, may not have been fully understood.”

