MSNBC’s Farkas: Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Statement ‘Sounds Like a North Korean Leader’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” MSNBC National Security Analyst and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under President Obama Evelyn Farkas argued President Trump sounded more like a North Korean leader than an American one when he stated that any more threats against the United States by North Korea “will be met with fire and fury, like the world has never seen.”

Farkas said, “[T]he president sounds like a North Korean leader. You know, Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un…they all talked about — literally, ‘sea of fire.’ That was the threat that they used more often than not. I used to have a huge file folder of all the crazy, colorful things that the North Koreans would say, and the names that they would call our American presidents. So, President Trump sounds more like a North Korean leader, unfortunately, than an American leader.”

She continued that she didn’t think there was any reason to panic at the moment, adding that Kim Jong-un “understands what the world is like” in a way his father didn’t. Farkas further argued for a “multi-pronged” strategy based on deterrence, pressure via sanctions, diplomacy, and China possibly helping with the “carrot” of economic reform.

