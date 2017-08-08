MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Both North Korea and the US Have ‘An Unpredictable Liar’ in Charge

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell said that both North Korea and the United States have unpredictable liars running their nation.

In response to one of Trump’s tweets about his administration’s accomplishments, O’Donnell stated, “Donald Trump is, of course, the first president in memory to fail to pass the first major piece of legislation that he tried to pass. In his case, a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. None of the rest of the Trump legislative agenda has even made it to a vote in a committee, in either the House or the Senate, and his response to that uniquely bad news, for his uniquely incompetent and ineffective administration, is to simply lie, and to say that his administration has achieved more than most. A North Korean regime-style lie, that’s Donald Trump’s choice to — in terms of describing the accomplishments of his administration.”

He added, “[T]he Trump administration enters its first deadly serious, dangerous international crisis, this time with an unpredictable liar in North Korea, and for the first time in American history, the United States has an unpredictable liar who is in control of the nuclear codes that could instantly create fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

