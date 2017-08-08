Watch: Maxine Waters Doesn’t Rule Out All-Black Political Party

In a Monday appearance on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) left the door open for an all-black political party.

Host Charlamagne Tha God asked Waters if black people should start their own political party.

“No, not at this point,” Waters responded. “You’ve got to show that you’re willing and you’re able to put the numbers together and exercise your influence. We still are not voting our influence yet. What we should do is organize our power, exercise our power, particularly in the Democratic Party because that’s where most of us are.”

Waters said once black people are “strong enough” is when they can talk about organizing their own political party.

(h/t The Daily Caller)

