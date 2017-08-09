Guam Governor: I Want a President to Meet Attacks By North Korea ‘With Hell and Fury’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Guam’s Governor, Eddie Baza Calvo (R) argued that while war has to be the last resort, he wants a president who says that if any nation attacks the US, they’ll be met “with hell and fury.”

Calvo said there is “concern and worry, but there is no panic.” He cited prior threats by North Korea made against Guam.

He added, “As far as I’m concerned, as an American citizen, I want a president that says that if any nation, such as North Korea, attacks Guam, attacks Honolulu, attacks the West Coast, that they will be met with hell and fury. What I’m concerned about is if a US Senator, [Lindsey Graham (R-SC)] says initiate an attack, and causing alarm and remembering that there are in the Mariana Islands, this is American, sovereign soil. … So it’s important that, as we make decisions, that those folks that are in a position of leadership that they understand, too, that war is the last option. Because not only will tens of thousands of American military forces and dependents be affected by a regional war, but because the western Pacific has American soil in it, that a couple hundred thousand Americans could get caught in the crosshairs. So, I think it’s important to be very strong, at the same time, be calm. I’ve had enough briefings with the military, that there is a multi-layered defense, starting from Korea and Japan as well as in the western Pacific, as well as our terrestrial assets here in Guam with the THAAD missile defense system that American communities…will be protected.”

