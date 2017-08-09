Levin Rips Trump for Putting ‘Finger on the Scale’ in AL Sen Race: ‘The President Stabbed Us in the Back’

On his Wednesday broadcast, conservative talker Mark Levin slammed President Donald Trump for his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in next week’s U.S. Senate special election GOP primary.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter a night earlier, which Levin, author of “Rediscovering Americanism: And the Tyranny of Progressivism,” said was the equivalent of stabbing “every conservative in this country” in the back.

“Now, I have to say, the president of the United States did something yesterday that was a stab the back to every conservative in this country,” Levin said. “Conservatives around this country, for the most part, have been very supportive of this president. Conservatives around this country want this president to succeed, even though we may not agree with him in every respect. But we know what’s being done to him by the media, the Democrats and the rest is outrageous, undermines our republic. We conservatives are a good people, we’re a thoughtful people – but the president stabbed us in the back yesterday.”

Levin went on to call Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a “deplorable hack” and explained how McConnell used the legislative process to make it possible for the Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee he controls, to take in more donations. And that group is currently running ads in Alabama to boost the chances of Strange in next week’s primary election.

“His candidate in Alabama is Luther Strange,” he added. “Luther Strange is in Mitch McConnell’s back pocket. The man has been there six months. He’s a crony. He can’t fill Jeff Sessions’ shoes. He’s terrible. — even has some ethical issues swirling around him. But it doesn’t matter to McConnell, just like Thad Cochran in Mississippi.”

Levin noted the two other front-runner candidates in the contest, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who Levin supports, and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, both of which he applauded as conservatives. However, he explained that Trump instead went with the candidate of McConnell, former Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove and former campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign Ted Roe.

“We actually have a shot of nominating a conservative in Alabama and winning that seat,” Levin said. “And yesterday Donald Trump endorses Mitch McConnell, Karl Rove and this guy, Jeff Roe’s candidate, Luther Strange. Now President Trump can’t have it both ways. He can’t claim to be an outsider when he acts and embraces the insiders.”

“He can’t say he’s an outsider when he just undermined every conservative in the state of Alabama and every conservative in this country by endorsing the worst candidate possible and empowering further Mitch McConnell, Karl Rove and this guy, Jeff Roe. They’re all hacks. That’s right, every damn one of them. And the president of the United States didn’t have to do that. He could have stayed out of it, but he didn’t. He put his finger on the scale.”

“I think what he did yesterday was outrageous – absolutely outrageous,” he added. “And I don’t think many of you are going to forget about it.”

