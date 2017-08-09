Scarborough Calls Out Trump for Reading Conservative News, Calls Him ‘Sick’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough said that President Donald Trump was “sick” for reading positive news articles from conservative media outlets.

Scarborough said, “We think it’s in America’s best interest and the best interest of the world that Donald Trump doesn’t watch ‘Morning Joe’ every morning because it makes him so angry. If watching ‘Fox & Friends’ and reading happy stories and seeing pictures where he looks powerful keeps Donald Trump from going on the warpath, maybe that’s exactly what the doctor ordered.”

He added, “You really do wonder what type of grown up requires so much back patting and so much stroking of his ego as does the president of the United States. This seems sick.”

