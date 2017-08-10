AL Sen Hopeful Luther Strange Releases Ads Touting His Trump Endorsement

Thursday, two days after President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), a candidate in next week’s U.S. Senate special election GOP primary, Strange’s campaign announced the release of two ads touting that endorsement.

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

According to a statement from campaign spokeswoman Shana Teehan, the ads “highlight President Donald Trump’s statement regarding his belief that Senator Strange ‘has done a great job representing the great people of Alabama’ and his endorsement of Senator Strange.”

Listen (radio ad):

Before the announcement, polling showed a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore leading the field of nine candidates, with Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) not too far behind. The three were believed to be vying for two spots in a probable runoff election scheduled for next month.

It’s not yet clear what, if any, impact Trump’s endorsement will have on next Tuesday’s contest.

