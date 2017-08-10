SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

AL Sen Hopeful Luther Strange Releases Ads Touting His Trump Endorsement

by Jeff Poor10 Aug 20170

Thursday, two days after President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), a candidate in next week’s U.S. Senate special election GOP primary, Strange’s campaign announced the release of two ads touting that endorsement.

According to a statement from campaign spokeswoman Shana Teehan, the ads “highlight President Donald Trump’s statement regarding his belief that Senator Strange ‘has done a great job representing the great people of Alabama’ and his endorsement of Senator Strange.”

Listen (radio ad):

Before the announcement, polling showed a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore leading the field of nine candidates, with Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) not too far behind. The three were believed to be vying for two spots in a probable runoff election scheduled for next month.

It’s not yet clear what, if any, impact Trump’s endorsement will have on next Tuesday’s contest.

