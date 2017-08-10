Cat Takes Field During Royals-Cardinals Game, Bites Cardinals Employee, Sparks Comeback Victory

A cat invaded the field in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Kansas City Royals-St. Louis Cardinals game and it sparked a comeback for the home team.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, bases loaded and the Cardinals trailing 5-4 with catcher Yadier Molina at the plate, a cat ran onto the field, halting play.

A Cardinals employee chased the cat down. When the employee picked up the cat, the cat bit him. The employee continued on, carrying the feline off the field.

Play continued and Molina crushed the next pitch he saw for a grand slam, putting his squad up 8-5 — the final score of the game.

