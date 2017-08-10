Dem Rep Gutierrez: I Think Trump Will Rescind DACA Before September 5th

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) predicted President Trump will rescind DACA before September 5th and stated that the deportation apparatus is working with more vigor than it was at the end of the Obama administration.

advertisement

Gutierrez began by saying, “Look, my experience is that the deportation apparatus is working more vigorously and just in a meaner place today than it was at the end of the Barack Obama administration.”

He explained that “a huge percentage” of President Obama’s deportations “were people caught at the border, which are called expedited removal. Clearly, there are fewer people attempting to cross that border, and therefore, you have fewer deportations of that nature.”

He also cited cases of people who have had deportation orders for years, but now are having their orders executed.

Gutierrez added of DACA, “I think he [President Trump] is going to rescind it before September 5th.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett