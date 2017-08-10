Jason Whitlock on Kaepernick Rally: ‘Starting to Smell Like a Shakedown of the NFL’

Fox Sports 1’s Jason Whitlock said Tuesday that the Colin Kaepernick saga is beginning to look like a “shakedown” of NFL owners.

Filmmaker Spike Lee announced this week that there will be a pro-Kaepernick rally August 23rd at the league headquarters in New York City.

“This is moving into a land and area that I don’t think we’ve ever seen in sports — this invasion of progressive ideology and the progressive movement into the National Football League and sports,” Whitlock said on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

He continued, “This, to me, is starting to smell like a shakedown of the NFL and NFL ownership.”

Whitlock likened the “false narrative” of racist NFL owners blackballing Kaepernick to Tawana Brawley, who is known for falsely accusing a group of white men in 1987 of raping her in New York.

“This is why this is dangerous in my opinion. Football has been incredibly good for African-American men. It has created more millionaires than any other industry for African-Americans. The NFL is 70 percent African-American players. Listen, they’re trying to turn this into Hollywood and the movie industry where black people don’t get employed at this rate,” he concluded.

