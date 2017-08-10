Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Bluffing’ With His ‘Fire and Fury’ Warning

Wednesday night in Beverly Hills, CA, TMZ caught up with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and she said President Donald Trump was “bluffing” with his “fire and fury” warning to North Korea.

advertisement

Waters said, “I think there are some things that they want from us, and we have to find out whether or not we can work with them on the things that they’re asking for. And so this is something we should be very concerned about. But this is not the time to go bluffing and threatening. This is a time for diplomacy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN