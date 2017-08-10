NC Construction Workers Catch Would-Be Thief, Tie Him to Scaffolding

When construction workers in Charlotte, NC saw a stranger going through one of their construction vehicles, they took matters into their own hands.

Video captured by a witness Wednesday afternoon shows construction workers taping and tying a man to scaffolding after they saw him messing with their truck.

“I gotta do what I gotta do to hold you. You got no business in my truck,” the construction worker told the man.

The workers held the would-be thief until police arrived.

Per Fox 46, the man has not yet been charged with anything.

