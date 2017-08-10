SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

NC Construction Workers Catch Would-Be Thief, Tie Him to Scaffolding

by Breitbart TV10 Aug 20170

When construction workers in Charlotte, NC saw a stranger going through one of their construction vehicles, they took matters into their own hands.

Video captured by a witness Wednesday afternoon shows construction workers taping and tying a man to scaffolding after they saw him messing with their truck.

“I gotta do what I gotta do to hold you. You got no business in my truck,” the construction worker told the man.

The workers held the would-be thief until police arrived.

Per Fox 46, the man has not yet been charged with anything.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x